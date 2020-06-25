Picture of the day – June 25

Steve Smith attempts to run out Jos Buttler as Australia beat England by 64 runs at Lord’s to qualify for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

One-day international captain Aaron Finch struck 100 and put on 123 for the first wicket with David Warner (53) in the group match.

Smith added a quick-fire 34 down the order to set hosts England 286 for victory, but Eoin Morgan’s men fell short and were dismissed for 221 in reply to Australia’s 285 for seven.

Ben Stokes’ 89 proved in vain, but he would have the last laugh with Trevor Bayliss’ side beating India and New Zealand to make the last four.

England would go on to face Australia for a place in the final and cruised to an eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston.

It set up a meeting with New Zealand at Lord’s to decide who clinched the Cricket World Cup and Stokes inspired a Super Over victory after the two teams had finished on 241 from their 50 overs.