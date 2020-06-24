Swing when you’re winning – Raymon Reifer bidding for West Indies Test recall

West Indies all-rounder Raymon Reifer hopes his ability to get the Dukes ball moving in England will help him achieve the “ultimate dream” of adding to his solitary Test cap.

The left-armer was the star performer on day two of the tourists’ internal squad match at Emirates Old Trafford, picking up five wickets in the space of just 11 deliveries in the afternoon session to give Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI full control against Test skipper Jason Holder’s side.

Reifer does not have the pace of Shannon Gabriel, the experience of Kemar Roach or the range of Alzarri Joseph but his style might be perfectly suited to English conditions.

By banging out a probing line and length and gently shifting his angle of delivery he was able to prise out Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Holder, Sheyne Moseley and Rahkeem Cornwall.

It was a timely reminder that, in England, subtlety can be just as worthwhile as raw pace and improved Reifer’s prospects of making the cut in next month’s three-match series – two games of which will be played here in Manchester.

“You can always give yourself a chance with the Dukes ball in England,” he said.

“If you’re able to get a bit of shine on it there is always some movement to be found in these conditions. If the ball is seaming around then it is favourable for me.

“I was pretty pleased with the five wickets, I just put the ball in the right areas and it started to bite.”

Reifer, cousin of batting coach Floyd, has not worn the West Indies whites since his debut against New Zealand in 2017, but did feature in a pair of one-day internationals in Ireland last summer.

“The ultimate dream is always to play Test cricket and to play as many Tests as possible,” he said.

“I made my debut three years ago and haven’t played since, so if the opportunity presents itself I’ll be looking to play.

“I’m not thinking too far ahead, we have another day in this match and potentially another chance with bat and ball then a four-day game coming up, but I’m pretty pleased with how it’s gone.”

The Windies confirmed that Keon Harding (face) and Bonner (shoulder) both sustained mild injuries in the field and that Holder, who has not bowled yet, is fit to do so after an ankle niggle.