Webb Simpson claims RBC Heritage crown with tournament record score

Webb Simpson has claimed the PGA’s RBC Heritage event with a tournament record score of 22-under 262.

The American was untouchable down the stretch at Hilton Head, South Carolina on Sunday, claiming five birdies on the back nine to finish with a seven-under 64.

Simpson’s stellar closing run proved to be just enough to edge out Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, who finished one shot back at six-under 65.

The win lifted Simpson to number five in the world, following his victory at the Phoenix Open in February.

CLUTCH!@WebbSimpson1 birdies the 71st hole to take a 2-shot lead. He's birdied 5 of the past 6 holes. ?????#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/E2s51MOXwq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2020

England’s Tyrrell Hatton, who went into round four with a share of the lead, was ultimately forced to settle for third alongside America’s Daniel Berger.

After steaming into contention with an eight-under 63 on Saturday, Hatton was left to rue a wayward tee shot on the 13th which led to a bogey.

A birdie on the 16th then proved too little for the 28-year-old to compete with Simpson’s blemish-free back-nine performance.

Advertising

Meanwhile world No 1 Rory McIlroy closed out another lacklustre tournament with a one-under 70 on Sunday to tie for 41st place at 11-under.

After bouncing back from a disappointing opening day with a 65 and 66 on Friday and Saturday, McIlroy quickly dropped out of contention on Sunday thanks to a double bogey on the fourth.

2 hours and 50 minutes later … worth the wait.@TyrrellHatton makes the putt to get within 1. pic.twitter.com/VQwOxVrAXs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 21, 2020

The result marks the second tournament in a row that the Northern Irishman failed to finish in the top 30.

Advertising

Britain’s three other competitors fared slightly better, all finishing tied for 14th.

Justin Rose closed out the tournament strongly with a six-under 65 while Ian Poulter and Matthew Fitzpatrick both shot 68 on Sunday to join him at 13-under.

The PGA Tour continues on Thursday with the Travellers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.