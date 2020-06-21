Advertising
On this day in 1975: West Indies win the first Cricket World Cup
Relative inexperience with the format proved no impediment to a successful competition.
Just four years after the one-day format had been introduced, Clive Lloyd led the West Indies to victory at the inaugural Cricket World Cup – then known as the Prudential Cup – at Lord’s.
Relative inexperience with the format proved no impediment to a successful competition, with packed crowds at all eight venues vindicating the decision to stage the competition so soon.
Eight teams played in the tournament, including a team from East Africa – made up of players from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia – which ostensibly replaced South Africa due to the anti-apartheid boycott.
With little to go on by way of previous form, many of the matches were close with Australia overcoming hosts England in the semi-finals and the West Indies defeating New Zealand.
Lloyd made the difference for the West Indies in the final with a stunning 102 off 85 balls to lead his side to a 17-run victory, and claim the first World Cup trophy.
The West Indies would retain the trophy four years later, again in London, this time with a big win over England. They have not won the tournament since.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.