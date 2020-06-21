On this day in 1975: West Indies win the first Cricket World Cup

Just four years after the one-day format had been introduced, Clive Lloyd led the West Indies to victory at the inaugural Cricket World Cup – then known as the Prudential Cup – at Lord’s.

Relative inexperience with the format proved no impediment to a successful competition, with packed crowds at all eight venues vindicating the decision to stage the competition so soon.

Eight teams played in the tournament, including a team from East Africa – made up of players from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia – which ostensibly replaced South Africa due to the anti-apartheid boycott.

Clive Lloyd would help the West Indies retain their title four years later (PA Wire)

With little to go on by way of previous form, many of the matches were close with Australia overcoming hosts England in the semi-finals and the West Indies defeating New Zealand.

Lloyd made the difference for the West Indies in the final with a stunning 102 off 85 balls to lead his side to a 17-run victory, and claim the first World Cup trophy.

The West Indies would retain the trophy four years later, again in London, this time with a big win over England. They have not won the tournament since.