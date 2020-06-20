Advertising
Djokovic challenges LeBron to basketball match – Saturday’s sporting social
The world number one tennis player caught the attention of the Los Angeles Lakers star.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 20.
Football
Liverpool midfielder James Milner’s countdown is almost over.
Reds defender Virgil Van Dijk is relishing a return to action.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was delighted to play again on Friday night.
Ben Chilwell scored a stunning goal for Leicester on Saturday and is pleased with the shape the Foxes are in.
Leicester and England team-mate James Maddison was delighted to be back on the pitch.
Manchester United keeper David De Gea sent a message of support to Arsenal’s Bernd Leno after the German suffered a serious-looking injury at Brighton on Saturday afternoon.
Lockdown has been hard on the pundits too.
Cricket
Somerset seamer Jack Brooks hasn’t wintered well!
Formula One
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc posted a picture of himself a child on the shoulders of his father, who died three years ago today.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is auctioning off some of his racing memorabilia to raise money in the fight against coronavirus.
Tennis
It was a busy day for Novak Djokovic.
He even had time to challenge NBA star LeBron James…
And he got the Los Angeles Lakers star’s attention
Rugby Union
England prop Joe Marler made a plea to television chiefs.
Athletics
Dina Asher-Smith was working hard on the track.
