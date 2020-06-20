Djokovic challenges LeBron to basketball match – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 20.

Football

Liverpool midfielder James Milner’s countdown is almost over.

Reds defender Virgil Van Dijk is relishing a return to action.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was delighted to play again on Friday night.

Ben Chilwell scored a stunning goal for Leicester on Saturday and is pleased with the shape the Foxes are in.

Would of loved it to be the winner but we looked fit and deserved more. Move onto tuesday ? @LCFC pic.twitter.com/pq9AWt2POh — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) June 20, 2020

Leicester and England team-mate James Maddison was delighted to be back on the pitch.

Manchester United keeper David De Gea sent a message of support to Arsenal’s Bernd Leno after the German suffered a serious-looking injury at Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Stay strong ???? https://t.co/aq4PvhoNYx — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) June 20, 2020

Lockdown has been hard on the pundits too.

Looking forward to being back in the studio today ??? — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 20, 2020

Cricket

Somerset seamer Jack Brooks hasn’t wintered well!

Waiting for Cricket like… pic.twitter.com/Knwx2VZyhW — Jack Brooks (@BrooksyFerret) June 20, 2020

Formula One

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc posted a picture of himself a child on the shoulders of his father, who died three years ago today.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is auctioning off some of his racing memorabilia to raise money in the fight against coronavirus.

Time is running out to bid on this lot with my signed boots, racing suit and rear wing endplate ⏳ All proceedings go to the #RaceAgainstCovid so make your bid a good one ?? Check: https://t.co/AUQopZoRBd #redcross @fia @f1 pic.twitter.com/wxazvdU8ee — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 20, 2020

Tennis

It was a busy day for Novak Djokovic.

He even had time to challenge NBA star LeBron James…

And he got the Los Angeles Lakers star’s attention

Ha! I’m going to say I think you are!! Beautiful follow-thru on that shot buddy! ????? https://t.co/fMUocbVMRL — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2020

Rugby Union

England prop Joe Marler made a plea to television chiefs.

Can we get Superstars and The Generation Game back on TV please ?? — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) June 20, 2020

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith was working hard on the track.