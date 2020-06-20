Menu

Advertising

Djokovic challenges LeBron to basketball match – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

The world number one tennis player caught the attention of the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Novak Djokovic challenged LeBron James to a basketball match

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 20.

Football

Liverpool midfielder James Milner’s countdown is almost over.

Reds defender Virgil Van Dijk is relishing a return to action.

View this post on Instagram

‪Back at it tomorrow!! ??? ‬

A post shared by Virgil van Dijk (@virgilvandijk) on

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was delighted to play again on Friday night.

Advertising

Ben Chilwell scored a stunning goal for Leicester on Saturday and is pleased with the shape the Foxes are in.

Leicester and England team-mate James Maddison was delighted to be back on the pitch.

Advertising

View this post on Instagram

Felt soooo good to be back out there.

A post shared by James Maddison (@madders) on

Manchester United keeper David De Gea sent a message of support to Arsenal’s Bernd Leno after the German suffered a serious-looking injury at Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Lockdown has been hard on the pundits too.

Cricket

Somerset seamer Jack Brooks hasn’t wintered well!

Formula One

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc posted a picture of himself a child on the shoulders of his father, who died three years ago today.

View this post on Instagram

3 years that you are gone… ❤️

A post shared by Charles Leclerc (@charles_leclerc) on

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is auctioning off some of his racing memorabilia to raise money in the fight against coronavirus.

Tennis

It was a busy day for Novak Djokovic.

He even had time to challenge NBA star LeBron James…

And he got the Los Angeles Lakers star’s attention

Rugby Union

England prop Joe Marler made a plea to television chiefs.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith was working hard on the track.

View this post on Instagram

⠀ Not asleep⠀ Not sunbathing ⠀ Just finished ☠️

A post shared by Dina (@dinaashersmith) on

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News