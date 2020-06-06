Anthony Joshua wears ‘precautionary’ knee brace at Black Lives Matter march

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua wore a knee brace as “a precautionary measure” while joining a Black Lives Matter march in his hometown of Watford on Saturday.

Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles in boxing’s blue riband division, felt a “slight twinge” in his left knee in a training session earlier this week.

He was seen on crutches as well as on a scooter as he took part in demonstrations that happened across the country following the killing of George Floyd in the United States a couple of weeks ago.

Anthony Joshua, left, was set to take on Kubrat Pulev, right, on June 20 but the coronavirus pandemic led to the bout being postponed (Nick Potts/PA)

“Anthony felt a slight twinge in his knee whilst training,” a spokesperson for Joshua said.

“The brace is a precautionary measure on the advise of physios. It will be further checked by his doctors but there is no immediate concern.”

Joshua was scheduled to fight Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20 only for the the bout to be postponed because of coronavirus.