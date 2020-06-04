Salford sign hooker Andy Ackers from Super League rivals Toronto Wolfpack

Salford have signed hooker Andy Ackers from Toronto Wolfpack.

The Red Devils confirmed the 26-year-old had signed a deal up to the end of the 2022 season, reuniting him with their head coach Ian Watson after working together at Swinton.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing with Watto before. He gave me options that suited my style of play,” Ackers said.

“I took no persuading once I knew Salford were interested.

“Now I just can’t wait for us to get playing. I’ve been keeping myself at top fitness during lockdown, for when this season gets back under way.”

Watson added: “Andy will prove to be a great signing for Salford. He’s a player who’s coming into his prime and will add a real attacking threat, especially around the ruck, with his speed and skills, while also stiffening us up defensively.”