Menu

Advertising

Harry Kane buzzing and England bowlers steam in – Thursday’s goodwill stories

UK & international sports | Published:

There were also birthdays aplenty at Manchester City

Harry Kane cannot wait for football to return

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 28.

Football

Tottenham skipper Harry Kane cannot wait for the Premier League to return.

Derby midfielder Wayne Rooney was back on the grass.

View this post on Instagram

Back to it ⚽️? #dcfc

A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson was reminiscing about earning promotion during his days with Hull.

Advertising

Robertson’s team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum was sticking to the rules at training.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was coming to terms with the rules at training.

Advertising

View this post on Instagram

Strange times…. ?

A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford went back through the archives.

Manchester City will need to order plenty of birthday cakes today!

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was out on the bike.

View this post on Instagram

Family Bike Ride ????❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Cricket

England seamer Stuart Broad continued to put the work in at Trent Bridge.

And James Anderson was doing likewise at Old Trafford.

View this post on Instagram

Too quick or poor camera work?! ???

A post shared by James Anderson (@jimmya9) on

Australia batsman David Warner continued to post regular updates with the help of TikTok.

Darts

World number one Michael Van Gerwen is relishing the return of darts.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News