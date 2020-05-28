Advertising
Harry Kane buzzing and England bowlers steam in – Thursday’s goodwill stories
There were also birthdays aplenty at Manchester City
Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 28.
Football
Tottenham skipper Harry Kane cannot wait for the Premier League to return.
Derby midfielder Wayne Rooney was back on the grass.
Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson was reminiscing about earning promotion during his days with Hull.
Robertson’s team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum was sticking to the rules at training.
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was coming to terms with the rules at training.
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford went back through the archives.
Manchester City will need to order plenty of birthday cakes today!
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was out on the bike.
Cricket
England seamer Stuart Broad continued to put the work in at Trent Bridge.
And James Anderson was doing likewise at Old Trafford.
Australia batsman David Warner continued to post regular updates with the help of TikTok.
Darts
World number one Michael Van Gerwen is relishing the return of darts.
