Harry Kane buzzing and England bowlers steam in – Thursday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 28.

Football

Tottenham skipper Harry Kane cannot wait for the Premier League to return.

Football is back soon ? pic.twitter.com/LlDfU7lWaX — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 28, 2020

Derby midfielder Wayne Rooney was back on the grass.

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson was reminiscing about earning promotion during his days with Hull.

Robertson’s team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum was sticking to the rules at training.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was coming to terms with the rules at training.

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford went back through the archives.

It’s Thursday and you know what that means…throwing it back, to 2014. Everyone scroll through your Facebook gallery and share your best 2014 pic ?? I’ll share the best ones ? pic.twitter.com/CVtxnhopZI — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 28, 2020

Manchester City will need to order plenty of birthday cakes today!

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was out on the bike.

Cricket

England seamer Stuart Broad continued to put the work in at Trent Bridge.

And James Anderson was doing likewise at Old Trafford.

Australia batsman David Warner continued to post regular updates with the help of TikTok.

Darts

World number one Michael Van Gerwen is relishing the return of darts.