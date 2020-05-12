Isolation phone calls and Tyson Fury’s BBQ – Tuesday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 12.

Football

Tottenham’s groundstaff have been lending a helping hand maintaining the pitch at local non-league side Enfield Town.

The Club’s grounds staff have this week been lending a helping hand maintaining the pitch at local non-league side @ETFCOfficial ?#THFC ⚪ #COYS pic.twitter.com/U1EpDCPEA7 — Tottenham Hotspur (at ?) (@SpursOfficial) May 12, 2020

England captain Harry Kane called former Three Lions international Colin Grainger, who is living in isolation.

Great to chat to Colin who also scored on his @england debut at Wembley and hear that he’s doing well. ? pic.twitter.com/NPHOE9rvtu — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 12, 2020

England striker Ellen White also spread some joy on International Nurses Day.

For #InternationalNursesDay, @ellsbells89 gave someone very special a surprise phone call. We thank you for all your work, Kristen ? pic.twitter.com/ugsd9m1db4 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 12, 2020

Brighton’s Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan is heading back to the country.

Now has come the time to head back and hopefully resume the season when deemed safe to do so. Have tried to make the most of these unusual times and (within the guidelines) take advantage of the time being closer to those who mean most. Already looking forward to next time. ❤️✌? pic.twitter.com/b2ENQUVcYL — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) May 12, 2020

Rio Ferdinand was reminiscing about scoring the winner in Sir Alex Ferguson’s last game as Manchester United manager at Old Trafford.

I remember sitting next to Vida in the Changing Rooms after the game & he said to me…. “Rio do u know what you just done….you scored the boss’s last ever goal at Old Trafford….history man” ??⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vljRJ8Peco — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 12, 2020

Michael Owen revealed the one moment he would love to relive was scoring two goals in Liverpool’s FA Cup final success on this day in 2001.

If I could live one day again it would for sure be this day in 2001 when I scored two goals in the FA Cup final and Liverpool won the Cup! If you could live one day again which day would it be? #LiveOneDayAgain — michael owen (@themichaelowen) May 12, 2020

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson was throwing down the sit-up gauntlet to team-mate Virgil Van Dijk.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got a barbecue on the go on the Lancashire coast.

Dillian Whyte hinted at a change of disciplines.

Tennis

Wimbledon announced a series of contributions to support the local, national and international recovery from the coronavirus on the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

On the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, we're announcing a series of contributions to support the local, national and international recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic ⬇️#Wimbledonhttps://t.co/MyuUzIe6u2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) May 12, 2020

Cricket

England paceman Mark Wood is among the sportsmen to feature in a new children’s book which is raising money for NHS Charities.

Lovely to feature in this new children’s book from @triggerpub, with all proceeds going to @NHSCharities. Order now to read the story of Ed Nightingale, as I and a few other sportsmen and women help him win the Champions Cup, and save the day!? #NightingalesSong pic.twitter.com/YsXgAmdTsg — Mark Wood (@MAWood33) May 12, 2020

Indian great Sachin Tendulkar was reflecting on a prolific partnership with Sourav Ganguly.

This brings back wonderful memories Dadi. How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls? ?@SGanguly99 @ICC https://t.co/vPlYi5V3mo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2020

And Hampshire batsman James Vince made a major cereal discovery.

I've never known you can close cereal boxes like this. Am I the only one that didn't know? pic.twitter.com/KffSklz9ZR — James Vince (@vincey14) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan appeared excited at the prospect of returning to the golf course.

1510pm tee time booked tomorrow …. ? pic.twitter.com/jxfQ8SZGBt — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 12, 2020

Darts

World number one Michael Van Gerwen is keeping his eye in during lockdown.