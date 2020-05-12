Advertising
Isolation phone calls and Tyson Fury’s BBQ – Tuesday’s goodwill stories
Former England internationals Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen also looked back at fond memories during their playing careers.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 12.
Football
Tottenham’s groundstaff have been lending a helping hand maintaining the pitch at local non-league side Enfield Town.
England captain Harry Kane called former Three Lions international Colin Grainger, who is living in isolation.
England striker Ellen White also spread some joy on International Nurses Day.
Advertising
Brighton’s Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan is heading back to the country.
Rio Ferdinand was reminiscing about scoring the winner in Sir Alex Ferguson’s last game as Manchester United manager at Old Trafford.
Advertising
Michael Owen revealed the one moment he would love to relive was scoring two goals in Liverpool’s FA Cup final success on this day in 2001.
Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson was throwing down the sit-up gauntlet to team-mate Virgil Van Dijk.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got a barbecue on the go on the Lancashire coast.
Dillian Whyte hinted at a change of disciplines.
Tennis
Wimbledon announced a series of contributions to support the local, national and international recovery from the coronavirus on the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.
Cricket
England paceman Mark Wood is among the sportsmen to feature in a new children’s book which is raising money for NHS Charities.
Indian great Sachin Tendulkar was reflecting on a prolific partnership with Sourav Ganguly.
And Hampshire batsman James Vince made a major cereal discovery.
Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan appeared excited at the prospect of returning to the golf course.
Darts
World number one Michael Van Gerwen is keeping his eye in during lockdown.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.