Drivers reassured by ‘immaculate’ safety plan behind F1’s July restart
The season is set to start behind closed doors in Austria in July.
Drivers’ representative Alex Wurz has described Formula One’s safety planning as “immaculate” ahead of a planned return to competition.
Wurz, chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, discussed the measures being taken in a teleconference with key figures from F1, including Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and FIA president Jean Todt.
The current plan is to begin racing behind closed doors in Austria on July 5 and Wurz was encouraged by what he heard.
He told The Guardian: “They are really trying their best and doing it in a typical F1 safety way, which is immaculate.
“The drivers have been reassured today, I can only underline that. I feel confident that the right steps are being made in an efficient time frame and unless outside circumstances intervene I believe we could start the 2020 season in Austria in July.
“Motor racing has been a pioneer in safety. Right now it’s not about saving a driver’s life or a spectator or a marshal but the whole safety protocol, analysing it and identifying strengths and weaknesses. What we have now, the idea of a closed-loop system at a race venue is really impressive.”
But Wurz admitted an outbreak of coronavirus would soon shift the thinking.
He said: “Things can change quite quickly because you have many nations and nationalities involved. If half of the paddock was stuck in quarantine that would throw a spanner in the gearbox of going racing in July.”
