Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, April 28
The NRL is set to resume next month and Coventry’s players have agreed wage deferrals.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Tuesday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
0551 – The National Rugby League said it plans to fine Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Nathan Cleary and Tyronne Roberts-Davis following breaches of social-distancing regulations over the weekend and proposed suspended one-match bans.
0558 – Yellow cards should be handed out to players who spit on the field when football resumes, a FIFA council member said.
0808 – The NRL will recommence as a 20-round competition on May 28 with the Grand Final to be played on October 25.
1031 – Coventry players unanimously agreed to take a 25 per cent wage deferral “for the foreseeable future” to help safeguard the Sky Bet League One leaders amid the pandemic.
1129 – World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation launched a £400,000 hardship fund to help athletes who are struggling financially amid the suspension of competition.
1213 – The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be “scrapped” if it is not possible to hold the event in 2021, according to Games president Yoshiro Mori.
1253 – The English Football League could resume as early as June 6 if conditions in the country permit, Forest Green chairman Dale Vince told the PA news agency.
