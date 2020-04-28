Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, April 28

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0551 – The National Rugby League said it plans to fine Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Nathan Cleary and Tyronne Roberts-Davis following breaches of social-distancing regulations over the weekend and proposed suspended one-match bans.

0558 – Yellow cards should be handed out to players who spit on the field when football resumes, a FIFA council member said.

0808 – The NRL will recommence as a 20-round competition on May 28 with the Grand Final to be played on October 25.

1031 – Coventry players unanimously agreed to take a 25 per cent wage deferral “for the foreseeable future” to help safeguard the Sky Bet League One leaders amid the pandemic.

1129 – World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation launched a £400,000 hardship fund to help athletes who are struggling financially amid the suspension of competition.

1213 – The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be “scrapped” if it is not possible to hold the event in 2021, according to Games president Yoshiro Mori.

1253 – The English Football League could resume as early as June 6 if conditions in the country permit, Forest Green chairman Dale Vince told the PA news agency.