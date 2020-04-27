Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell flout Australia’s social distancing measures

Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr and South Sydney full-back Latrell Mitchell have been criticised by the NRL for flouting Australia’s social distancing measures.

The pair, both of whom have been capped by Australia, and Newcastle Knights squad player Tyronne Roberts-Davis were fined 1,000 Australian dollars by New South Wales Police after a gathering with several others over the weekend.

Police were alerted after Addo-Carr posted images, since deleted, on his Instagram account as the trio ignored Government orders of staying 1.5 metres apart and gathering in large groups because of coronavirus.

The NRL said in a statement on its website: “Our players are role models and we expect them to lead by example during this pandemic.

“On face value, the image in today’s media is both disappointing and an unacceptable breach of health orders.

“The NRL will be speaking to the players involved to seek further information and we will ensure the players provide any assistance authorities require.

“We are embarking on a significant education program to ensure our players understand what is acceptable behaviour ahead of the resumption of training.

“When training resumes our players and officials must comply with biosecurity protocols that go further than current Government restrictions.

“As a group, our players have taken Government health orders very seriously and have helped educate the community. On face value, today’s matter is unacceptable and we support the Government in any action they believe necessary.”

The NRL indefinitely suspended the 2020 campaign last month because of the pandemic.