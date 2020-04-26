Exeter hooker Elvis Taione signs new deal with league leaders

Exeter Chiefs hooker Elvis Taione has signed a new contract with the Gallagher Premiership leaders.

The 36-year-old Tonga international has been with the Chiefs for six years and is happy to commit his future to the club.

“I’ve been here six years and Exeter is definitely home from home for me,” said Taione.

“I enjoy life here, the club is great, the boys are like a family, so it’s all good for me. It’s a good feeling to know the club and Rob (Baxter) want me to stay.

“The group we have here is not only very good, but it’s capable of achieving great things and winning trophies.”

Rob Baxter’s men were five points clear at the top of the table when the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taione is determined to ensure Exeter make that advantage count if and when play is able to resume.

“We’ve still got games to play, so it’s important that all of us work hard, keep fit and ready for when that moment comes that we have to play again,” he added.

“It’s a pity the season stopped when it did because we had some real momentum behind us but we can still achieve what we want when we do start playing again.”