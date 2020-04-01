Andreas Pereira’s magic and Zlatan’s challenge – sports stars on social media

The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to the world’s sporting action and left players and athletes across the world with plenty of time on their hands.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what some of them got up to on Wednesday.

ZLatan Ibrahimovic sent a challenge to former Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was staying active, while Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was showing his son how it is done.

Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez was using the downtime to improve his ball skills.

Former England batsman Rob Key has some work to do on his golf swing…

Trying the pump drill ????? pic.twitter.com/kQyHKo5dgL — Rob Key (@robkey612) April 1, 2020

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was having some family time.

England paceman Jofra Archer went out for a stroll on his 25th birthday.

Tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was chilling in her homeland.

April 1st in Russia ❄️ no jokes..it keeps getting better mood. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/0s38J7fX7r — Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) April 1, 2020

It seems Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is magic.

Yorkshire bowler Ben Coad got 13 miles under his belt.

Somerset seamer Jack Brooks was taking on team-mate Steven Davies at virtual snooker.

There was a rare glimpse of live sport as five leading darts players staged a tournament from each of their own homes.