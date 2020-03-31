Wales head coach Wayne Pivac to take pay cut during coronavirus shutdown

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips are to take 25 per cent salary reductions amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The WRU said it had announced “further measures to reduce costs during the current period of inactivity in the game in Wales”.

It added: “With no stadium events currently and pressure on other income streams, and following in-depth reviews of potential ‘return to rugby’ dates, a comprehensive plan for cost savings has been implemented.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips is taking a pay cut (PA)

“The first part of this plan, the reduction of outgoings and a review of ongoing projects, has already delivered cash savings for the WRU. Phase two included a review of staff costs.”

Earlier this month, the WRU cancelled all league and cup competitions in Wales this season due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Measures to be adopted from April 1 are salary reductions for Pivac, Phillips and senior rugby staff and WRU executives; further staff taking pay cuts of either 25 or 10 per cent, with the difference broadly accounted for by the extent to which roles are directly related to professional rugby; and furloughing being implemented where applicable until the end of May.

Elsewhere, operational staff at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff have been offered the opportunity to continue in full-time work supporting NHS staff as the national ground is transformed into a fully-functional field hospital.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is being transformed into a fully-functional field hospital (Mike Egerton/PA)

Phillips said: “I have been struck by the efforts and attitude of all WRU staff during this crisis.

“As businesses across the country are faced with similar difficult decisions, adopting this new policy was made all the more challenging as everywhere you look everyone at the WRU has ‘rolled up their sleeves’ and adapted.

“However, we have taken these steps to aim to safeguard jobs and protect the medium and long-term health of the game in Wales.

“We remain focused on our goal to come out of the other side of this crisis.

“We are continuing our constructive dialogue with the Welsh Rugby Players’ Association (WRPA) and the regions.

“This includes an exchange of information with the WRPA, particularly around the complex financials involved, so that all parties can come to an informed decision. We are working as quickly as possible to bring this to a conclusion.

“The speed and efficiency with which our stadium is being transformed into a hospital is just one example of the hard work and dedication of our team.

“I know there will be hardship to endure, but equally I know that all our staff have the very best interests of Welsh rugby and the wider community in Wales at heart and that we will get through these tough times together.”