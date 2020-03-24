A look at what sport still went ahead on March 24 despite the coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus continues to see sport grind to a halt, but a handful of events are still taking place around the world.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the action which went ahead on Tuesday.

Horse racing

The Download The BoyleSports App Chase at @ClonmelR is won by Bachasson in impressive style. pic.twitter.com/5G38WHefM2 — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) March 24, 2020

Racing had been continuing in Ireland, with meetings behind closed doors since March 13.

On Tuesday, however, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that all sporting events – even those without spectators – would now be cancelled in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The seven-race card at Clonmel was the final fixture until at least April 19, when the situation will be reviewed.

Liz Doyle’s Farmix, ridden by Donagh Meyler, produced a dominant display in the opening race.

In the feature event, Bachasson, trained by Willie Mullins, lived up to his 4-6 favourite tag with victory in the Download The BoyleSports App Chase.

The final run of Tuesday at Clonmel was the Virtual Racing On The BoyleSports App Flat Race, as Captain Kangaroo gave Mullins another winner at 10-1.

Football

?? Убедительная победа над «островитянами» с Дальнего Востока! Болейте за «Сатурн»!#⃣ #СатурнСахалин pic.twitter.com/v8cg4lueF7 — ?«Сатурн» Раменское (@Saturnfc) March 24, 2020

Despite professional fixtures across the globe being wiped out, a handful of friendly matches continue to be played behind closed doors.

Maksim Shirokov scored a hat-trick as Russian side Saturn Ramenskoye beat Sakhalin 4-2, while in Botswana Morupule won 3-1 at Gilport Lions.

There were also a few Swedish teams in action on Tuesday, Karlbergs running out 2-1 winners at IFK Stocksund, Almhults beat Lonsboda and it finished 3-3 between Alets IK and Sperlingsholms after a stoppage-time equaliser for the home side.

Ice Hockey

In the Belarus Extraleague play-offs, Soligorsk won 1-0 at Neman Grodno, where spectators were watching on at the Ice Palace.

The narrow victory was enough for Soligorsk to claim the series 4-3 and advance to the final, where they are set to face holders Yunost Minsk.