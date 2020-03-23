David Beckham’s Inter Miami change club badge to promote social distancing

David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami have altered their club badge to promote the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Playing their first season in Major League Soccer, the new club’s logo features two herons with their legs intertwined.

However, in an Instagram post on @intermiamicf the club change the image to separate the birds, with the message: “As you may notice, we’ve separated our herons.

“The why is simple: we want to see you soon. But for that to happen we need to be smart, stay safe, and practice social distancing.”

Former England skipper Beckham co-owns the franchise.

They have played two matches so far, losing to Los Angeles FC and DC United.