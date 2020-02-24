Buttler determined to serve up a treat with the bat in Sri Lanka

Jos Buttler is determined to make the grade in Test cricket and join the elite band of batsmen who excel in all formats.

The 29-year-old endured a difficult winter in red-ball cricket for England, managing a top score of just 43 in five matches against New Zealand and South Africa.

Nevertheless, Buttler has been named in the squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka and he insists he can transfer his explosive limited-overs skill-set to the Test arena.

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Babar Azam and David Warner are among the current batsmen who thrive with the red or white ball.

Jos Buttler wants to emulate India’s Virat Kohli (Nigel French/PA)

Buttler said: “There’s a crop of guys who are the best in the world, and they’re the best across all formats. They manage to do it.

“You need to find breaks in your schedule – your mind is your biggest asset so you need to have time to get that to the best place when you turn up. That’s a big skill.

“But the best players can play all formats. You want to play all the games, be involved in all the formats. I certainly do.

“Some people are naturally suited to one or the other, but I think you can do it.

“You’ve always got to be positive. Obviously I haven’t played as well as I’d have liked in the majority of the winter, but you don’t become a bad player overnight so I’m looking to repay some faith and get back to playing my best cricket.

“I just haven’t played quite well enough at times. I have made too many mistakes really.

“When you’re playing well you feel like you make the right decisions a lot of the time. You feel in a very good head space. I just feel like I haven’t been able do that often enough.

“It’s probably the longest stint I’ve just played red-ball cricket and not broken that up with my strongest suit of T20 or one-day cricket, just to change things up.

“But I’m still maintaining lots of belief and excitement for everything to come.”

Buttler will be hoping his return to form in the Twenty20 series finale against South Africa carries over into next month’s two Tests.

Jos Buttler is hoping to impress with the bat (Bryn Lennon/Getty Images for Rajasthan Royals)

The Lancashire batsman, who will play in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals this season, hit 57 off 29 balls in the five-wicket win in Centurion as England secured a 2-1 series victory.

Buttler added: “Obviously I’m very aware that my performances might have meant that decision was taken out of my hands, but fortunately for me I’m on the tour and I’m really excited about it.

“I enjoyed the last tour of Sri Lanka and I’m looking forward to going back.”