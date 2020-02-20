Menu

Advertising

Froome ready to take second chance after recovery from career-threatening crash

UK & international sports | Published:

The four-time Tour de France winner suffered a broken hip, fractured femur, fractured elbow and broken ribs.

Chris Froome is excited about his return to action

Chris Froome feels as though he has been given a “second chance” in his career as he prepares to return to racing at the UAE Tour this weekend.

The four-time Tour de France champion will be competing for the first time since his career-threatening crash at the Criterium du Dauphine last June.

“It’s all I’ve thought about for months now – being back racing,” said Froome, who suffered a broken hip, fractured femur, fractured elbow and broken ribs as part of a catalogue of injuries when he came off his time trial bike at high speed last summer.

“It will be a huge relief just to be back in the peloton again. It feels like I’ve been given a second chance to come back to pro racing after a crash like that. I’m definitely not taking that for granted.”

Froome, who is aiming to build up gradually to this summer’s Tour de France, will look to play a supporting role in the UAE Tour as part of a Team Ineos squad which also includes recent signing Andrey Amador and Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar.

“The year’s gone incredibly well so far but having said that I do still need to manage expectations,” Froome said.

“I’m still quite a way off where I was at the Dauphine before the crash. It’s going to take me a while to get back to that shape.”

Advertising

Screengrab taken from the Twitter feed of Chris Froome following his crash
Screengrab taken from the Twitter feed of Chris Froome following his crash (@chrisfroome)

The seven-day UAE Tour begins on Sunday with a stage which starts and ends in Dubai, while the second stage on Monday includes the stiff test of the climb to the Hatta Dam.

“This is a great way for me to start my season,” Froome added.

“It’s a race I missed out on last year and I was really hoping to do. It should be a good place for me to test out my legs and get back in the peloton again.

“Hopefully I can do a job for the team and we can try and get the best result possible.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News