New England Patriots clinch 11th straight AFC East title

The New England Patriots clinched their 11th straight AFC East title with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Both sides went into the clash having secured post-season football but vying for the title, and an 11-point fourth quarter was the difference as the Patriots remain in contention for the conference’s first seed.

Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and a touchdown, leading his side to a field goal and setting up a drive and one-yard Rex Burkhead score in the final 15 minutes, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen failing to convert on a fourth-and-goal with just over a minute left.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans sealed the AFC South title with a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jameis Winston threw four interceptions – the first coming in the opening minute and returned for six by Bradley Roby.

It was the last pick which sealed the game, as Tampa Bay trailed by three with two minutes left to play but Winston’s short pass snatched up by a grateful Jahleel Addae.

Robbie Gould was true with the boot as time expired as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 34-31.

ICE ❄️ IN ❄️ HIS ❄️ VEINS @RobbieGould09 WINS IT AT THE BUZZER! #GONINERS pic.twitter.com/ugdsXwEa5D — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

Todd Gurley II had a pair of touchdowns, his second giving the Rams a 21-10 lead, but scored from Raheem Mostert on the ground and a Fred Warner 46-yard interception return put the home side up 24-21 at the half.

The sides exchanged touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter and Nick Zuerlein made a 52-yard field goal with 2:30 left to bring it all square at 31-31, but Jimmy Garoppolo drove the Niners down to the red zone and Gould’s chip shot was good to see his side improve to 12-3.