Kawhi Leonard inspires Los Angeles Clippers to sixth straight win

The Los Angeles Clippers overcame the Dallas Mavericks 114-99 at the American Airlines Centre to extend their winning run to six games.

Kawhi Leonard top scored for the Clippers with 28 points and Paul George weighed in with another 26 in a comfortable victory.

It brought to an end Dallas’ own five-match winning sequence and was their first home defeat since November 8.

The Denver Nuggets dispatched the Washington Wizards 117-104 to also amass a sixth straight triumph.

Nikola Jokic posted 20 rebounds while Jerami Grant was the highest scorer with 20 points to keep the Nuggets in second place, one spot above the Clippers in third.