Robert Karlsson named as one of Europe’s vice-captains for 2020 Ryder Cup
Europe team captain Padraig Harrington will be looking to retain the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits next year.
Europe captain Padraig Harrington has named Robert Karlsson as his first vice-captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.
Karlsson performed the same role under Thomas Bjorn when Europe regained the trophy at Le Golf National in Paris last year.
The 50-year-old made two appearances in the biennial event as a player, helping Europe to a record-equalling win at The K Club in 2006 and playing in the defeat at Valhalla two years later.
