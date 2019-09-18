Robert Karlsson named as one of Europe’s vice-captains for 2020 Ryder Cup

Europe captain Padraig Harrington has named Robert Karlsson as his first vice-captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Karlsson performed the same role under Thomas Bjorn when Europe regained the trophy at Le Golf National in Paris last year.

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is looking ahead to Whistling Straits next year (Adam Davy/PA)

The 50-year-old made two appearances in the biennial event as a player, helping Europe to a record-equalling win at The K Club in 2006 and playing in the defeat at Valhalla two years later.