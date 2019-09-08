Alfie Hewett defends US Open wheelchair singles title

Alfie Hewett retained his US Open wheelchair singles crown against Stephane Houdet of France.

The 21-year-old from Norwich edged a tight first set after a tie-break out on Court 11.

He led 4-1 in the second set but was pegged back by Houdet before taking another tie-break to complete a 7-6 (9) 7-6 (5) victory.

Alfie Hewett defends his wheelchair singles title #USOpen pic.twitter.com/6DHzhCq24G — Andy Sims (@AndyCSims) September 8, 2019

Hewett said: “I was disappointed to not be on a bigger court, but I’ve never lost on this court so thank you to whoever made that decision.

“Thanks to everyone back home, it’s great to win and to defend the title.”

Meanwhile, Eastcote’s Andy Lapthorne won the wheelchair quad singles with a comprehensive victory over Dylan Alcott.

Lapthorne, who lost to Australian Alcott in this year’s Wimbledon final, won 6-1 6-0 in just 56 minutes to add to his 2014 US Open triumph.