Cricket World Cup team of the tournament

England prevailed in the most dramatic of circumstances to lift the World Cup for the first time, beating New Zealand by virtue of having scored more boundaries in the final at Lord’s.

As the dust settles on an electric and unforgettable conclusion to a tournament that spanned six and a half weeks, England’s moment in the sun means they are well represented in PA’s team of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma (India) – 648 runs at an average of 81

Rohit Sharma looked like challenging Sachin Tendulkar’s record for runs in a single World Cup (David Davies/PA)

The leading run-scorer and the first man to hit five centuries in a single World Cup, India were heavily reliant on their opener’s contributions. At one stage he seemed destined to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar’s benchmark for most runs in one edition (673), only to fall short after a rare failure in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Jason Roy (England) – 443 runs at 63.28

Jason Roy (right) and Jonny Bairstow impressed at the top of the order (Nigel French/PA)

A monstrous 153 against Bangladesh was followed by a hamstring tear, with England lacking vigour at the top of the order in his three-game absence. He amassed three half-centuries on his return and galvanised Jonny Bairstow. The pair have registered 11 century stands in 33 innings together at the top of the order, averaging 68.21.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 578 runs at 82.57

Kane Williamson was named man of the tournament (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Named man of the tournament, Williamson’s bashful response after apparently being told of the honour went viral and spoke volumes about the man. Not only did he break the record for most runs at a tournament for a captain, his grace and eloquence in the immediate aftermath of a heartbreaking final defeat earned him a legion of new admirers.

Joe Root (England) – 556 runs at 61.77. Two wickets at 27.5

Joe Root was England’s leading run-scorer (John Walton/PA)

Despite finishing as England’s leading run-scorer, it was a rather understated tournament for the Test captain, who was overshadowed by those around him. Nevertheless, England’s glue regularly contributed in a way only he can, pushing the field and regularly rotating the strike, allowing his more flashy colleagues to take the plaudits.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 606 runs at 86.57. 11 wickets at 36.27

Shakib Al Hasan was a standout performer during the World Cup (David Davies/PA)

The only member of the XI who did not reach the knockout stages, but it was not for the lack of trying. The only player in the history of the tournament to amass more than 600 runs and take 11 wickets, statistically no one else comes close to matching these figures. Can count himself unlucky not to scoop the player of the tournament gong.

Ben Stokes (England) – 465 runs at 66.42. Seven wickets at 35.14

Ben Stokes was the star of the final (John Walton/PA)

Stokes’ heroics in the final would have been enough to seal his entry here, but England’s all-rounder has consistently delivered, primarily in a more nuanced role with the bat. A three-figure score may not have been forthcoming but there were five instrumental fifties, his 84 against New Zealand at Lord’s the best of the lot.

Alex Carey (Australia) – 375 runs at 62.5. 18 catches and two stumpings

Alex Carey racked up 20 dismissals (Nigel French/PA)

A stellar 71 against New Zealand, counter-attacking brilliantly after a top-order collapse, was the highlight for Carey, who also made half-centuries in losing causes against India and South Africa. It may be that the genial Carey is one place too low here and in Australia’s line-up. He kept tidily enough, too.

Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 27 wickets at 18.59

Mitchell Starc set a new World Cup record (Nigel French/PA)

Setting a new record for most wickets at a single World Cup, relegating Glenn McGrath’s haul of 26 scalps in 2007, tells its own story. The left-arm paceman is well on his way to greatness and his in-swinging yorker to castle Stokes at Lord’s was probably ball of the tournament and one of its standout moments.

Jofra Archer (England) – 20 wickets at 23.05

Jofra Archer justified his inclusion (Martin Rickett/PA)

It is a little more than two months since the Barbados-born youngster made his international bow, but the wiry speedster became the first England bowler to take 20 wickets at a World Cup. Despite his rookie status, he was trusted with bowling during the Super Over shoot-out against New Zealand, ultimately holding his nerve at the death.

Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) – 21 wickets at 19.47

Lockie Ferguson was a key man in New Zealand’s run to the final (Mark Kerton/PA)

There were many tipping the paceman as one to watch in England and Wales, and Ferguson certainly did not disappoint. Only Starc took more wickets than a bowler whose blend of venomous short balls and toe-crushing yorkers, as well as a succinct slower ball, accounted for many a batsman.

Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 18 wickets at 20.61

Jasprit Bumrah was a constant nuisance to batsmen during the tournament (Martin Ricket/PA)

Given Bumrah typically bowls at the start and the end of the innings – when batsmen are looking to accelerate – his economy rate of 4.41 is extraordinary. India’s pace spearhead was able to bamboozle many batsmen with his subtle changes of pace, while he very rarely seems to miss his length with his yorkers.