The key data as Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool with impressive statistical record

Jurgen Klopp will bring the curtain down on one of Liverpool’s most successful managerial reigns against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

The German has won eight major honours including the Premier League and Champions League with the club and here the PA news agency takes a statistical look at his time in charge.

Win record

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool record (PA graphic)

Klopp arrived in October 2015 as Brendan Rodgers’ replacement and while he made a low-key start in a goalless draw with Tottenham, securing draws in his first three games overall, it was the precursor to one of the club’s most successful eras.

He has won more than 60 per cent of his 490 games in charge – with one to come – and provided Liverpool’s greatest Premier League performances since the competition’s rebranding.

They won the 2019-20 title with 99 points, just one fewer than Manchester City’s record 100 two years earlier, while their 97 as runners-up in 2018-19 is the most for any team who did not finish as champions.

He is one of only seven managers to win over 200 games in the Premier League, with his record currently standing at 208 out of 333 games. The names above him on that list are Sir Alex Ferguson, with a record 528, Arsene Wenger (475), David Moyes (269), Harry Redknapp (236), Pep Guardiola (224) and Jose Mourinho (217).

Klopp will finish with 491 games in charge in all competitions and will narrowly miss out on 300 wins, with Aston Villa substitute Jhon Duran’s late brace in midweek keeping him on 298 and adding a 109th draw to go with 83 losses.

Trophy cabinet

Klopp, right, and his staff celebrate with the trophy after the 2019 Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA)

That league title and the 2018-19 Champions League stand out as the highlights of Klopp’s Anfield reign but success has come in all competitions.

Victory over Tottenham in Madrid, following a spectacular semi-final fightback against Barcelona, brought his first trophy with the club and the following season saw Liverpool win the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup and then the Premier League.

A domestic cup double in 2021-22, winning both finals in penalty shoot-outs against Chelsea, allowed them to also add the 2022 Community Shield.

A second Carabao Cup followed this season but defeat to Atalanta prevented Klopp from adding an eighth different trophy in the Europa League, having also lost the 2015-16 final to Sevilla.

Goalscorers

Mohamed Salah is Klopp’s top scorer (PA graphic)

Darwin Nunez scored the 1,000th goal of Klopp’s reign in March’s 5-1 Europa League win over Sparta Prague, with their total now standing at 1,033 after the 3-3 draw with Villa.

Mohamed Salah leads the way with 211, with his long-time strike partners Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino the other men in three figures on 120 and 111 respectively.

Sixty-three Liverpool players have scored goals under Klopp, from Emre Can bagging the first goal of his reign in a 2015 Europa League clash with Rubin Kazan to Jarell Quansah in his penultimate game in charge.

Liverpool great

Klopp’s win percentage as Liverpool manager trails only that of Sir Kenny Dalglish (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp will finish with the second-highest win percentage of any manager in Liverpool’s history and fourth in terms of trophies won with the club.

The German has won 60.8 per cent of matches and will finish just short of Sir Kenny Dalglish’s 60.9 per cent across two spells, and narrowly ahead of the club’s formative managerial partnership William Edward Barclay and John McKenna who won 60.6 per cent from 1892 to 1896.

Only Bob Paisley, with 20 trophies including six league titles, Bill Shankly (11) and Dalglish (nine) rank ahead of Klopp’s trophy count with the club.