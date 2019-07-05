Advertising
Things to look out for on day five at Wimbledon
Andy Murray and Serena Williams get their superstar partnership up and running.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic is back in action and Andy Murray will partner Serena Williams in the mixed doubles.
Two former world number ones also face off when Simona Halep takes on Victoria Azarenka.
Here, PA previews the fifth day of action.
Order of play
Centre court
Kevin Anderson v Guido Pella
Simona Halep v Victoria Azarenka
Polona Hercog v Cori Gauff
Court One
Su-Wei Hsieh v Karolina Pliskova
Novak Djokovic v Hubert Hurkacz
Felix Auger-Aliassime v Ugo Humbert
Advertising
Other courts
Caroline Wozniacki v Shuai Zhang (First on Court 2)
Elina Svitolina v Maria Sakkari (First on Court 3)
Reilly Opelka v Milos Raonic (First on Court 12)
Andy Murray and Serena Williams v Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi (TBA)
Brit watch
With Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson bowing out on Wednesday there are no Brits in singles action. Murray’s highly-anticipated partnership with Williams, against Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi and hot on the heels of his successful combination with Pierre-Hugues Herbert, tops the doubles bill and will be fourth on either Centre Court or Court One.
Advertising
Match of the day
Former French Open champion Halep takes on three-time grand slam finalist Azarenka in a tasty third-round tie on Centre Court. Halep is seeded seventh while Azarenka has climbed back up to 40 in the world. Halep won their last meeting, in the last 16 at Wimbledon two years ago, while Azarenka has not beaten the Romanian since 2012.
Potential Upset
Reilly Opelka upset Stan Wawrinka in round two and will fancy his chances of doing the same against 15th seed Milos Raonic out on Court 12. Expect few rallies in a clash of the big servers.
Weather watch
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.