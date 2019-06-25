Murray ‘s winning return ends with doubles defeat in Eastbourne

Andy Murray’s winning return from injury ended with a first-round doubles defeat in the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

After winning the doubles title at Queen’s last week alongside Feliciano Lopez, the former world number one crashed out as he and partner Marcelo Melo lost in straight sets.

Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah eased to victory on the south coast, running out 6-2 6-3 victors, with Murray seemingly uncomfortable when on serve.

Andy Murray (right) and Feliciano Lopez (left) secured the men’s doubles title at Queen’s Club last week. (Steve Paston/PA)

Murray underwent hip surgery in January and there was a suggestion the two-time Wimbledon champion would have to retire.

But he has made his comeback, albeit in doubles, and will enter Wimbledon this year with Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The 32-year-old could yet also take part in the mixed doubles at SW19, but slipping to such a defeat at Eastbourne may affect that decision.

Murray looked uncomfortable at stages of the first-round defeat. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I spoke to some of the doubles players the last few days about why they don’t always play mixed and they just said they had some situations where the weather has not always been so good,” he told BBC Sport.

“And because doubles is best of five (sets), and you play with the advantage scoring, you can get backed up and end up playing four matches in two days. I just need to be certain that my body’s ready for that.”