Cameroon in focus ahead of Women’s World Cup last-16 clash with England

England’s last-16 match at the Women’s World Cup sees them face Cameroon in Valenciennes on Sunday.

The Indomitable Lionesses are ranked 46th in the world and made the last 16 via a third-placed finish in Group E.

Here, Press Association Sport take a closer look at the side that stand between Phil Neville’s team and the quarter-finals.

Manager

Cameroon Women head coach Alain Djeumfa has guided his side into the last 16 (Claude Paris/AP)

Alain Djeumfa succeeded Joseph Ndoko as Cameroon’s boss in January this year having previously been working on their coaching staff. That included being with the team, managed by Enow Ngachu, that reached the last 16 of Canada 2015, their first ever Women’s World Cup finals campaign. Ahead of Sunday’s match Djeumfa, 46, has spoken of England having “weaknesses” and his side having “something up our sleeves”, adding: “Keep a close eye on the game.”

Players

Ajara Nchout, centre, fired Cameroon to victory over New Zealand (Claude Paris/AP)

Ajara Nchout was the star of the dramatic 2-1 victory over New Zealand that sent Cameroon through to the next round, netting both of her team’s goals. Gabrielle Onguene and Gaelle Enganamouit are also threats in attack, while 35-year-old Madeleine Ngono Mani is the Lionesses’ all-time scorer with 40 goals.

Form

Cameroon qualified for the World Cup last November with a third-placed finish at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, sealed with a 4-2 win over Mali. Following Djeumfa’s appointment, they were beaten 4-0 by Spain in a friendly in May, and subsequently lost 1-0 to Canada and 3-1 to Holland in their first two Group E matches in France before Nchout’s stoppage-time goal secured victory against New Zealand and a last-16 berth.