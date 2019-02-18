Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
A look at the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action around the globe.
The recent run of FA Cup shocks came to an end as the fifth round went with the form book.
Elsewhere, Sydney Roosters became world champions while the NBA put on a show to remember at the All-Star Weekend.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the best pictures from a busy weekend of sport.
