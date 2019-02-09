Cavani suffers muscle injury three days out from United clash

Paris St Germain were dealt another injury blow ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Manchester United as striker Edinson Cavani suffered a muscle problem in the win over Bordeaux.

The Uruguay international appeared to injure himself scoring a penalty in PSG’s 1-0 Ligue 1 win and was substituted straight afterwards.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who is already without Neymar for the Old Trafford clash due to a metatarsal injury, admitted Cavani was a doubt for the United clash.

The German told the club website: “Tonight Edinson suffered a muscle injury.

“The game against Manchester United is very close and we will use the time to recover as quickly as possible.

“This match is a huge challenge for us and it’s always better to play these types of matches with your key players.”

Victory over Bordeaux returned the runaway league leaders to winning ways after their defeat at Lyon, but they struggled in front of goal.

Tuchel said: “We really struggled to score, despite playing an excellent first half.

Advertising

“We dominated, won back possession well and created a lot of chances.

Midfielder Marco Verratti, who made his return from an ankle injury, said: “We still need to improve. We didn’t manage to kill the game off.

“Everyone is impatient for Tuesday’s game. It will be magnificent match to be a part of and we have confidence in our own ability.

“We all know that this is a very important match for us and the club. We need everyone to win.”