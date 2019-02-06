ECB awards 17 full-time contracts to England Women

England Women have announced an improved round of central contracts for 2019, with uncapped Sussex seamer Freya Davies included for the first time.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has awarded 17 full-time deals and four rookie contracts, with Tash Farrant and Beth Langston dropped from the previous list and Dani Hazell recently retired.

The governing body has continued its recent trend of increasing investment in the women’s game, with an increase of 10 per cent on the overall salary pot and “several players receiving an increase of between 15 and 30 per cent”.

Davies, 23, who played in last year’s Kia Super League for Western Storm and had previously been on a rookie deal, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to receive my first full contract. It’s always been my aim to represent England and this is an exciting step in the right direction.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the hard work, and the challenge now of getting myself picked.”

Langston was an unused squad member as England won the World Cup on home soil in 2017, while Farrant was part of the World T20 squad last year.