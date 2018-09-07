Castleford heap more misery on struggling Hull

Castleford became the latest side to take advantage of depleted Hull’s crisis of confidence with a 28-8 win that keeps alive their slim hopes of securing a home semi-final.

Hull head coach Lee Radford questioned the commitment of his players while owner Adam Pearson threatened a winter clear-out in the wake of the club-record Super League defeat at Warrington.

But while those strong words elicited a gutsy performance, the Black and Whites slumped to an eighth successive loss.

The Black & Whites showed promise with an impressive final 20 minutes, but ultimately went down to Castleford Tigers 28-8 at the KCOM Stadium this evening. Match Report ➡️ https://t.co/5CEJEZTyb8 pic.twitter.com/iuk4133SVm — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) September 7, 2018

Castleford have quietly gone about their business all year and they had another victory in the bag by half-time thanks to tries from Mike McMeeken, Junior Moors and Greg Eden.

Eden and James Clare crossed early in the second half but Hull refused to throw in the towel and scored consolation efforts through Carlos Tuimavave and Hakim Miloudi.

Hull’s injury woes limited Radford to just three changes to the side battered 80-10 by Warrington and some of his players were playing for their futures at the club.

Radford would have been relatively pleased with Hull’s start as Bureta Faraimo and Tuimavave teamed up to take Michael Shenton into touch before the Black and Whites scrambled well following Joe Wardle’s

break.

Mike McMeeken scored a try as Castleford beat Hull (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Airlie Birds suffered yet another injury blow when Miloudi – playing out of position at scrum-half – suffered a head knock after a late hit by former Hull prop Liam Watts.

Castleford, who have had their own injury problems this season, lost back-rower Oliver Holmes to a leg issue soon after but were celebrating the opening try on 18 minutes.

Jake Trueman’s low kick struck Jordan Lane and McMeeken hacked the ball forward before touching down.

Miloudi returned to give Hull a lift and the home fans raised the volume when Fetuli Talanoa and Cameron Scott denied Ben Roberts.

Greg Eden scored twice as Castleford beat Hull (Danny Lawson/PA)

But the hosts continued to cough up the ball close to their own line and Castleford took advantage as Moors powered his way over from close range.

Hull’s fortunes were summed up three minutes before the break when Eden raced 90 metres after Liam Harris’ pass ricocheted off the head of Shenton and into the winger’s arms.

Castleford picked up where they left off after half-time as Eden added the finishing touches to a strong run by Peter Mata’utia and Clare finished acrobatically in the corner.

But Hull heads did not drop and they got some reward for their efforts just before the hour mark when Tuimavave crossed out wide after Sika Manu’s inside ball put Jamie Shaul into space.

The Hull fans were on their feet again as Miloudi blocked a Trueman kick before going 80 metres and that proved to be the last score as Castleford closed out a routine win.