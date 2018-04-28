Barcelona look to wrap up LaLiga title at relegation-threatened Deportivo

Barcelona will walk out to a guard of honour at Riazor on Sunday to end an emotional week in which Andres Iniesta announced he is leaving the club this summer.

Deportivo La Coruna have confirmed they will acknowledge Barca’s Copa del Rey success, while Ernesto Valverde’s men could even have LaLiga sewn up before the game kicks off.

If Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid fail to win, Barcelona’s third title in four seasons will be secured on Sunday afternoon. If not, they only need to draw in the late game to seal the championship.

Tears were flowing on Friday as Iniesta held a farewell press conference.

The 33-year-old’s next destination is not yet known, but team-mate Lionel Messi was the latest player to pay a glowing tribute to the midfield maestro.

The Argentinian said in a lengthy Instagram post: “Andres, thanks for all these years of football.

“It was a privilege to enjoy this sport by your side and spend so many unforgettable moments together.

“I wish you all the best in this new era for you, on a sporting level and in life. You are a phenomenon on and off the pitch. Without a doubt, we’re going to miss you.”

Iniesta is expected to start, but Sergi Roberto is suspended against a Deportivo side that are 11 points adrift of safety with 12 to play for.

However, defender Raul Albentosa insists they will keep fighting and told the club’s official website: “Barcelona are a big team that want to come and win the league, and we want to get out of this sticky situation whichever way possible.

“We still have options and we have to make the most of them until the end.”

Pedro Mosquera and Lucas Perez have trained without a problem this week and will be in contention for the home side.

Eneko Boveda, Adrian and Sidnei will be monitored, with the latter suffering a hamstring problem in midweek.