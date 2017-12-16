Guitar Pete Cheltenham triumph marred by death of Starchitect

Guitar Pete claimed something of a hollow victory following the death of Starchitect in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Foxtail Hill took the 10-strong field along for much of the two-mile-five-furlong journey before David Pipe’s Starchitect, runner-up in last month’s BetVictor Gold Cup at the track, bounded into the lead down the hill.

The six-year-old turned for home with a significant lead, but he broke down on the run to the second fence from the finish and was swiftly pulled up and dismounted by Tom Scudamore.

Pipe confirmed that Starchitect suffered a broken hind leg.

Absolutely devastated, our thoughts are with owners Paul & Clare Rooney. A real superstar, a pleasure to train, he deserved to win a big one. Thank you for all the kind messages #RIP Starchi #youwillbemissed #legend — David Pipe (@DavidPipeRacing) December 16, 2017

He said: “No horse deserves that and Starchitect definitely didn’t deserve it.

“He was a real tough customer and always tried his heart out. This was going to be his day today.

“Paul and Clare Rooney (owners) weren’t here today and our thoughts are with them. He just broke a hind leg. It is just a freak accident but they happen.

“These things can happen out in a field on the racecourse. They can happen anywhere. We hope they never do but they do from time to time.”

Thoughts are with @DavidPipeRacing @tommyscu and owners Paul and Clare Rooney after Starchitect suffered a fatal injury in action @CheltenhamRaces today pic.twitter.com/EYmi2nvoPE — PA Racing (@PAracing) December 16, 2017

King’s Odyssey and 3-1 favourite Clan Des Obeaux were left in front once Starchitect suffered a fatal injury, but the Nicky Richards-trained Guitar Pete picked them both up on the run-in.

The 9-1 chance galloped on strongly under his light weight to score by two and three-quarter lengths in the hands of 3lb claimer Ryan Day.

Clan Des Obeaux finished second, while King’s Odyssey was third.

Confirmation that Guitar Pete won our opening race at Cheltenham but our thoughts and winning rider Ryan Day's, as he says here, are with connections of Starchitect pic.twitter.com/SKLBz2tCqP — ITV Racing (@itvracing) December 16, 2017

Speaking from Doncaster, Richards told Press Association Sport: “It’s awful what happened to the other horse (Starchitect) and my heart goes out to Mr and Mrs Rooney.

“Nobody likes to see that and our thoughts are with them.”

Of Guitar Pete, the Greystoke handler added: “Our horse was badly hampered at the first fence last time and was basically taken out of the race.

“We knew he was well then and he’s freshened up since and was bouncing at home, so we were hopeful he’d run a big race.”

Guitar Pete (left) jumps the last fence en route to success in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham (Adam Davy/PA)

“We’ll have a look at the programme book and see what we can find. If he wants a little break until the spring we’ll do that.

“We’ll be guided by the horse and try and do right by him.”