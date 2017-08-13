Laura Muir happy to return to studies after finishing sixth in 5000m final

Great Britain’s Laura Muir declared she was satisfied with her World Championships as she prepares to return to her studies.

The 24-year-old finished sixth in the 5000 metres on Sunday in London after finishing fourth in the 1500m on Monday.

Muir had played down her chances in the 5,000m, a relatively new event for her, and she never challenged for a medal to finish in 14 minutes 52.07 seconds.

Great finish from @lauramuiruns to take 6th in 14:52.07. Superb run from @EilishMccolgan to take 10th in 15:00.43 ????????????#REPRESENT pic.twitter.com/4UDJwvP4Kz — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) August 13, 2017

“I’m really happy, sixth in the world in an event I’ve only run once before outdoors, I’m really pleased,” she said after Kenya’s Hellen Obiri ran away with the race.

“I was going to let (Almaz) Ayana and Obiri go, I knew they were in a different class of their own right now, I wasn’t too worried about them breaking away.

“I had a lot of rounds in the legs so I had to pace myself and stay strong. Fourth and sixth, five races in 10 days, I think I can take so many positives from this.

Muir finished sixth in the women’s 5,000m final (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’ve shown I’m a contender in both events so I’m happy with that. To get that fourth was really hard but at the same time I know I have the potential to get a medal. It’s better to be that close than really far away.”

It completed her championships and she will now head back to Scotland and return to her studies to become a vet in a week.

Muir added: “It’s a solid eight months rotation. I’m looking forward to getting there and hopefully graduating next year as a vet.”

Elsewhere, Robbie Grabarz, who won Olympic bronze in London five years ago, failed to make an impact in the high jump final and bowed out having failed to clear 2.29 metres.

Lynsey Sharp finished last in the 800m final in 1min 58.98secs, having reached it as a fastest loser on Friday.

Great effort in the final from @LynseySharp. She finishes 8th in 1:58.98 ????????????#REPRESENT #London2017 — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) August 13, 2017

Sharp was reinstated to the final after initially being disqualified for a push in the semi-final but British Athletics won an appeal against it.

Chris O’Hara also finished last in the 1500m, clocking in at 3min 38.28s.