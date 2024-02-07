Bob Adams’ battling squad go unrewarded on the road

The Old Showground outfit headed home from National League Two West high-flyers Hinckley following a 27-21 reverse.

“It was our best away performance of the season against a top team,” said Adams. “The disappointment was that we came away with no points.

“We looked a good side in the second half. We were held up twice over the line and just couldn’t get that fourth bonus-point try.

“I’m not saying we could have won the game, but we should have come away with some points. We have a lot of injuries at the moment but that seemed to galvanise the lads and they did very well on Saturday.

“We have to take the positives from the performance.”

Connor Dever, Daniel Green and Jack Neal scored Newport’s tries, with Connor Adams adding three conversions.

The defeat left Newport 11 points away from safety in their division, but just four behind Wimbledon in the race to be the best 13th-placed season across the National Two leagues – a position which will ensure survival this season.

Next up for Adams’ men is a trip Bristol to tackle Old Redcliffians. And Adams is hoping for some good news on the injury front.

“We gave the players one night off this week, at this time of the season it’s more about looking after their bodies and taking care of them than fitness,” said Adams.

“We have 12 players out injured and Ricky Bailey and George Castledine picked up injuries on Saturday.

“Ricky will be ok for this weekend but we will have to wait and see about George, because he had to have stitches in his hand.

“Old Redcliffians are a good side and very well organised – we will need another performance similar to last Saturday’s.

“But that display will have boosted the players’ confidence and hopefully we find a little bit of luck on the injury front and get a few players back soon.”