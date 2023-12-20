DK boost survival hopes with a much-needed win

DK overcame fellow strugglers Bournville 17-3 as they picked up their third win of the season, all of which have come on home soil.

Mark Harrison and Theodore Mannion both scored tries, with the latter also kicking two conversions and a penalty to extend the lead and help send his side above Newport (Salop) into 13th place.

In Regional One Midlands, Stourbridge remain within touching distance of top spot after a 41-7 win at out-of-form Old Halesonians.

It was an unsuccessful end to the year for the local clubs in Regional Two North, as Lichfield lost 24-10 at Tamworth, Wolverhampton lost 17-7 against Paviors and Walsall were beaten 34-10 at home to West Bridgeford.

Walsall started slowly as the Nottingham-based club stormed into a commanding first-half lead, with the hosts failing to get on the scoreboard until after the break.

Winger Hansen Christoffersen ended the year in familiar fashion, flying down the wing and touching down for Walsall’s first try of the match.

He then turned provider for Dan Carpenter who ran all of 50 metres to score a try in the corner to double the hosts’ score.

It proved to be Walsall’s final points of the afternoon, though, as West Bridgeford upped the ante and added three tries of their own to secure a comfortable victory.

Kidderminster ended the year in stunning style in Counties One Midlands West (North), thrashing Shrewsbury 51-12.

Morgan Maxwell and George Tildesley both scored two tries while Simon Clarke, Christopher Pinner and Thomas Dalton also crossed the try line.

Dalton and Pinner also combined to kick five conversions through the posts, with Dalton adding two more penalties.

Burntwood edged out Spartans 27-24, while Stafford made it five consecutive defeats at home to Old Saltleians, going down 31-12.

Jerry Qasenivalu and Henry Perks scored tries for the hosts in the second half, who were left with too much to do after going into half-time 19-0 down.

Sam Bowles, Dovydas Donskis and Joshua Brown scored tries for Willenhall in their 22-17 win over Clee Hill in Counties Two West (West).

Elsewhere, Handsworth were hammered 69-17 at Bromyard, Rugeley were humbled 83-10 by Oswestry and Stourbridge Lions fell to a 24-6 home defeat to Luctonians III, while Walsall II lost 38-31 to Veseyans in Midlands Two West (East).

In Counties Three West (North), Aldridge won 19-12 at Ludlow II, Eccleshall had an away walkover at Shrewsbury II, Stone were edged out 26-19 at home to Barton-Under-Needwood and Cannock were thrashed 68-0 at Aston Old Edwardians.

In Counties Four West (North), Wednesbury beat St Leonards 24-17, Essington won 16-10 at Whittington, Burntwood II enjoyed a big 76-14 win over Newcastle III, and Bloxwich lost 47-20 at Stoke on Trent II.

And in Counties Four West (South), Warley won 36-14 at home to Bishops Castle & Onny Valley, Old Halesonians II won 24-12 at Evesham II and Stourport lost 39-24 at Malvern II.