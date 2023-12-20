Bridgnorth dig in to make it three wins on the spin

Tries from Connor Nicholls and George Newman, plus two penalties from Matthew Needham, secured a hard-fought 16-11 success at Bromsgrove and left the All Blacks sitting third in the standings.

“We haven’t got much at Bromsgrove in recent years, it’s been a while since we have won there so all credit to the lads,” said coach Bryan Smallman.

“It gave us a real indicator as to how we are progressing. It was a really good game of rugby with neither side on top in any particular area. To get that result was something special.

Some impressive defensive work late on in the game helped see Bridgnorth over the line and Smallman was pleased with the side’s discipline.

“When we are more structured it gives the talented players we have in the side more opportunities,” added Smallman. “There weren’t that many opportunities on Saturday but we took the ones we had.

“We had to defend like hell at times and I think we defended for four minutes or so on the last play of the game before we forced the mistake and saw the game out.

“Our defensive structure was really good. There were so many positives to come out of the game, which is really pleasing.”

“The break has not come at a good time because we have got some momentum but we will take the three wins leading into it.”

Ludlow are looking forward to the Christmas break following a testing few weeks.

The Regional Two Midlands West outfit have been plagued by injury and availability issues and forced to field patched up sides in their last couple of outings.

Both games have resulted in heavy defeats – 55-7 at Moseley Oak and 58-7 away to Shipston on Stour last Saturday.

Head coach Mikey Jones was forced to roll back the years and play last weekend and admits it’s the most testing season of his six-year stint in charge.

“We haven’t had a very good couple of weeks,” said Jones. “We have had people unavailable and people injured and it’s been really telling on us. The Christmas break can’t have come at a better time.”

“I had to play on Saturday and there were a few other lads who haven’t played at first team level for a long time who had to come in.

“It’s also had a knock-on effect for our second team.

“You are always going to pick up injuries but this has been the hardest season availability wise in the six years I have been here.

“We have two weeks off and the boys will get a good rest. The boys that have been playing week in week out are battered.

“Hopefully a few of the injured players will be back when we return to action after Christmas.”

Toby Morgan provided the only highlight on Saturday at Shipston on Stour with a fine try that was converted by Jack Lines.

Ludlow, who have slipped to ninth in the table, return to action at home to Malvern on January 6.