Shrewsbury aiming to bounce back from heavy loss

Smallman's men have seen the highs and lows of rugby over the last two weekends as their 105-17 success against Longton was followed by a heavy defeat at Old Saltleians on Saturday.

The title-hopefuls proved too strong for Shrews and they secured an impressive 64-10 victory, but Smallman still saw some positives despite the defeat.

"It was a very different Saturday afternoon this week," he said.

"Old Salts are a very, very good team and they put us under pressure in every aspect of the game.

"We lost a couple of influential players to injuries in the first 10 minutes or so, which created a challenge.

"But I was proud of the way our lads stuck in there on what was a difficult afternoon.

"And there will be some learning opportunities to come out of the game when we look back at the analysis.

"We can't put 100 points on the board one week and then not take it and learn from it when we suffer a heavy defeat.

"We are still third in the league and went into the game on the back of three bonus-point wins. You don't become a bad side overnight."

Saturday's clash with Harborne gives Shrewsbury an immediate chance to bounce back, while further incentive comes with extending their impressive home form.

"We can go a calendar year unbeaten on home if we don't lose on Saturday," said Smallman.

"The last side to beat us here where Tamworth, who went on to gain promotion last season.

"We beat Harborne away earlier in the season so it's an opportunity to get back on track straight away."