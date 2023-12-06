Bridgnorth eyeing win in last home game of the year

The All Blacks host Syston in rugby’s Regional One Midlands in their final home clash of the year at the Edgar Davies ground.

And they will go into the contest in confident mood having produced one of their best displays of the season on the road at Kenilworth last weekend. The visitors turned on the style to run in eight tries on their way to a 51-29 victory.

George Newman (two), Jack Cole, Connor Nicholls, Elliott Murphy, Luke Brough, Jonah Boyce and Luca Justice all touched down, while Matt Needham added 11 points with the boot.

“It was a game we didn’t think would happen because of the weather,” said coach Bryan Smallman. “But we are glad it did. We had done some good work in training on being more expansive with the ball and to not be afraid to play, and they took that into the game.

“It was close for a while but then we just kept on having moments which gave us opportunities. We moved the ball really well.

“To score 50 points away from home is very good, but it was the way we scored them.

“There was constant pressure, we kept hold of the ball and no-one went off script.

“We have been trying to tell the players that the more structured rugby you play, the more opportunities you will get as individuals.”

There were also two games in Counties Three Midlands West (North) – including a Shropshire derby triumph for Cleobury Mortimer over Ludlow seconds.

Alfie Todd ran in two tries, and Jack Samways, Sid Gittens and Daniel Eddies-Davies one each. Gittens also kicked four conversions in Cleobury’s 33-10 victory.

And Shrewsbury seconds were beaten 57-10 on the road at Stone.