Goodfield ruled out of Olympic Games with injury

The Shrewsbury-born former Telford & Wrekin player had been struggling with a back issue in the build-up to Paris, but played in Team GB's opening 4-0 victory over Spain, but then missed the 2-2 draw with South Africa.

And a statement from the Team GB hockey team this morning confirmed he had been ruled out.

It read: “Tom Sorsby has been added to the Team GB Hockey squad after David Goodfield sustained an injury.

"Sorsby, who was selected as a travelling reserve, has been brought into the team under the late athlete replacement policy and will be available to play against the Netherlands.

“The GB Hockey team and Team GB are supporting Goodfield in his recovery.”

Lee Morton’s fourth quarter brace rescued a point for Team GB as they came back to draw 2-2 in that match with the Netherlands.

They sit third in Pool A with a win and two draws from their opening three matches. They next take on host nation France on Thursday before concluding their pool matches against Germany the day after.

Just a week out from the Olympics, Goodfield had spoken to the Shropshire Star and said: “I feel really good at the moment. I feel these next seven days will be really good for just making sure everything’s working as it should do.

“The support we have from Team GB is amazing, the physios, the recovery room, all that stuff. I’m in the best place I can be with it.

“There’s nothing in the Games that’ll hold me back. When I’m out there I’ll play like I have done in the build-up, and I take confidence from that.”