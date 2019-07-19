Telford Tigers reveal friendly dates

Wildcats will host the first fixture on Saturday, September 14 before another clash in Shropshire the following day.

Tigers head coach and general manager Tom Watkins is looking forward to the matches.

“I would personally like to thank (Swindon head coach) Aaron (Nell) for agreeing to play us as part of our pre-season preparations,” he said.

“Swindon will be a really good test for us and help us get back into the swing of things. It gives us the chance to blow off some of the cobwebs, work on set-plays and get back to playing with a level of intensity which is hard to maintain throughout the summer.

“We know Swindon will always put out good teams who aim to play the right way, fast and hard.

“They skate very well and that always seem to make things really difficult for us every time we play them, so we’re looking forward to lining up against them before the league kicks off.”

Meanwhile, Tigers 2 have re-signed Conor Gordon.

Season tickets will not be valid for the home game.