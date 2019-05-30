Telford Tigers sign Blackburn Hawks defenceman Ross Kennedy

Kennedy iced for Blackburn Hawks last season and contributed a career best 46 points, including 16 goals.

He said: “I am delighted to sign for Telford for the forthcoming season and welcome the opportunity to step up a level and play in the new National League.

“I played against Telford last season and know what a great place it is to play. I am looking forward to appearing in front of the Tigers’ fans and competing for silverware.”

Head Coach and general manager Tom Watkins said: “Ross was a player that stood out when we played Blackburn last season so I am delighted to add him to our roster for next season.

“Ross is a fast skater and has an excellent shot, he is a young player who will benefit from playing at this level and will add depth to our blue line.”

Kennedy’s arrival follows on from fellow defenceman Danny Rose agreeing to return for an eighth season.

The No.12 has been with the Tigers since 2012 and an integral part of championship-winning teams.

Rose, 24, has been a regular on the blue line for Tigers and Watkins is pleased to lock down the services of the understated player.

Watkins said: “Danny is one of those players who at times goes unnoticed but his team-mates appreciate how hard he works for them and what a good job he does.

“He is a solid stay at home defenseman and always stands up for his team mates.”

He said: “It’s great to be back with Telford again. After speaking with Tom and listening to what he had to say, it made my choice to come back very easy.”