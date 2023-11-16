Colts hit form to net their first victory of campaign

Colts have endured a testing start to the campaign but were back to their best on Saturday as they beat Worcester United 3-0.

The hosts were on their game from the off and struck after just five minutes.

Goalkeeper Regan Tonkinson claimed the assist as his pin-point pass found top scorer Josh Dalsan, who lobbed the Worcester keeper.

Colts’ second goal came after they were awarded a free-kick 40 yards out. Jack Dwyer’s perfect cross found the head of Aaron Hodge and he made no mistake. The away team rallied but couldn’t find away past Ludlow goalkeeper Tonkinson.

Ludlow went close to a third goal with Tom Dwyer hitting the crossbar and Louis Griffiths seeing his 25-yard effort just going over the bar.

But the hosts were not to be denied and just before half-time Dalsan bagged his eighth goal in six games to make it 3-0.

The second half was all about game management and Colts were relatively comfortable as they saw the game out.

Colts are in Herefordshire County Cup action on Saturday when they host Clee Hill.