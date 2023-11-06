It’s looking like a two-horse race for title glory

Table-topping BallPoint are seven points clear following a 4-1 victory over St John’s B.

But with another 5-0 romp from Chelmarsh B, who sent Broseley A packing, and with that game in hand, the leaders continue to look over their shoulder.

BallPoint, more or less, cruised to victory. Paul Harper was on the top of his game and knocked in breaks of 51 and 31, while leaving his opponent Kevin Smith a mere spectator.

Good wins from James Brennan, Steve Powell, who knocked in a break of 48, and Dan Morris ensured BallPoint of their five points. Pete Williams made sure that St John’s came away with a point.

Chelmarsh B were in no mood to do BallPoint any favours. Simon Thomas, Gary Smith, Paul Manning and Chris Lewis had little trouble beating their opponents. The only Broseley A player to make a fist of things was Cameron Barden, but in the end he could not find enough to beat Mike Rogers.

Back-to-back 4-1 wins for Broseley B, the latest against struggling Chelmarsh A, suggest that they have found their mo jo.

The victory pushed them up to equal sixth with their A team who came terribly unstuck against Chelmarsh.

Andy and Nick Carson, Eddie Mullard and Mick Brezwyn all won at a canter. But the surprise of the night was young Richard Lewis’s black ball win over Owen Hughes that earned Chelmarsh their consolation.

In the all Alveley battle the B team managed to get the better of the C team following convincing wins from Neil Williams and Martin Coffey and a dogged performance from Dave Jones. Chris Jepson and Brian Arnold replied, both players winning with the final black.

Two of the league’s heavyweights also slogged out a 3-2 result as St John’s A just managed to pip Shifnal B.

Shifnal led 2-0 thanks to a blistering performance from Matt Bailey and a concerted effort from Ash Ward. Bailey knocked in a 54 break in the 100-0 slaughter of Ryan Butler – possibly the first time such a result has been recorded in league history.

But St John’s came back and finished with the spoils thanks to hard earned wins from Josh Summers, Simon Manning and Martin Lippitt. Manning bagged a modest 29 break which proved to be the difference in his win over Shifnal’s Chris Petford.

Match Results

Alveley B 3, Alveley C 2: S. Coldecott 17, N. Williams 58; C. Jepson 56, T. Weaver 45; B. Arnold 51, A. Ziemkiewicz 44; R. Burton 43, D. Jones 60; K. Gill 10, M. Coffey 75. Broseley A 0, Chelmarsh B 5: J. O’Hara 7, S. Thomas 74; M. Smout 39, G. Smith 76; N. Caswell 27, P. Manning 64; A. Lawrence 11, C. Lewis 67; Cameron Barden 42, M. Rogers 54. Chelmarsh A 1, Broseley B 4: R. Lewis 47, O. Hughes 40; B. Dobson 6, A. Carson 56; P. Skidmore 27, N. Carson 78; W. Fensome 15, E. Mullard 66; S. Veitch 18, Mick Brezwyn 62. Shifnal B 2, St. John’s A 3: M. Bailey 100, R. Butler 0; L. Elcock 48, A. Ward 33; I. Postans 29, J. Summers 59; C. Petford 43, S. Manning 70; M. Judd 48, M. Lippitt 62. St. John’s B 1, BallPoint 4: M. Crawley 31, J. Brennan 67; K. Smith 5, P. Harper 98; J. Brown 19, S. Powell 71; P. Williams 57, N. Pearson 34; M. Jones 22, D. Morris 53.