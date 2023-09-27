Notification Settings

Harper marks return to action in stunning style

By Nick ElwellGrassrootsPublished: Comments

Dawley B snooker legend, Paul Harper, achieved a remarkable 96-break against Ballpoint in the Peppers Telford Snooker League, following a 16-year hiatus from the sport.

Harper missed a very tough blue cut-in shot to narrowly evade a 10th century break in the league’s history in the third week of the competition at Dawley.

Ballpoint’s Tom Maxfield opened the scoring for the visitors with a close win over Nik Smith before James Brennan responded with a 49 clearance.

Wins for Carl Walker and Matt Bailey secured the victory for Dawley ahead of Harper’s remarkable effort.

Shifnal, meanwhile, faced a tough challenge in their title defence as they secured a narrow 3-2 win against newly-promoted Bawley A - wins for Steve Powell, Keith Price, and Mike Dorey resulting in victory.

Dawley G followed suit with a first win of the season over Maddocks C as Adam Moore, Laki Badhan and John Rawlings brought home a much-needed result.

Division 2 outfit Wistanswick achieved a 4-1 victory over newly-formed Dawley C with last season’s Cup winner emerging as early contenders for promotion.

Josh Kelly’s 23-break and Jason Boyd’s 20-break with wins from Alan Murray and Adam Rodgers capped off a convincing performance for the team.

