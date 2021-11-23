Jacob hits the track yet again

Jacob Hodgkiss (Photo: Jakob Ebrey)

Jacob Hodgkiss, from Telford, will tackle the 2021 Winter Series and then the full championship in 2022 with the Fox Motorsport team.

The Ginetta Junior Championship is the UK’s leading series for 14-17-year-olds and gave Formula One star Lando Norris his first steps into car racing.

Hodgkiss – who finished his rookie campaign with 11 points finishes – said: “I’m thrilled to join Fox Motorsport for the Ginetta Junior Winter Series and the full 2022 season.

“It’s been a tough season for me as a rookie in a single-car team, so having some really high-quality team-mates to slipstream with in qualifying and analyse the data with is going to help me develop my skills on and off the track.

“My race pace this year has been OK, but the big target for me is to improve in qualifying. If I can make a step forward there with the team’s help then I can move onto my next aim, which is to be regularly in the top 10.”