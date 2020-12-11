Sailors shortlisted in the top 10

Chelmarsh SC is a club of the year finalist (Credit: Terry Gumbley Chelmarsh SC is a club of the year finalist Chelmarsh SC is a club of the year finalist (Credit: Craig Jackson Chelmarsh SC is a club of the year finalis (Credit: Terry Gumbley) Chelmarsh SC is a club of the year finalist (Credit: Terry Gumbley)

Chelmarsh Sailing Club, near Bridgnorth, is one of 10 finalists in the RYA and Yachts & Yachting Club of the Year awards.

It comes after the volunteer-run club supported its members and got more in through different activities, such as a new radio-controlled sailing section and a stand-up paddleboarding programme.

“One of the positives of the pandemic has been people discovering activities on their doorstep that they didn’t think they could do close to home, and the physical and mental health benefits of being on the water," said commodore David Partridge.

“People have been enjoying the fun and excitement of sailing at the club without having to travel, and those who’ve dreamt of paddleboarding or seen it have been able to do it with us at low cost and in a very safe environment.

“As a club we’ve worked hard to become much more accessible so that the local community can really enjoy this fantastic facility and this beautiful piece of water and it’s a real privilege to be able to share it.

"If you’re an enthusiast for sport in the Midlands, please vote for us."

Working with the RYA, Chelmarsh volunteers have worked tirelessly to meet Covid-secure guidelines while sustainability pledges have included sourcing and utilising eco-friendly sanitiser for boats and equipment.

The club has run more than 500 paddleboarding courses and now has over 100 paddleboarding members, including families and juniors, while radio-controlled sailing has been enjoyed by all ages.

They are now considering activities for disabled sailors and hope to gain approval for open water swimming.