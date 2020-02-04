It’s four in a row as Newport hit top form

An impressive 59-26 victory at home to Sandbach further highlighted the impressive progress the Forton Road men have made since the turn of the year.

They have climbed up to third in the standings – eight points behind next Saturday’s opponents, Sheffield.

And director of rugby Bob Adams is delighted with his side’s recent form and with how they coped with the testing conditions against Sandbach.

“Every week the whole of the group is trying to learn and improve,” said Adams.

“Our focus has being on bettering our performances. Our skill-set has being particularly pleasing, this facet of the game then allows us to promote the speed that we are trying to play the game at.

“One dropped ball in those conditions for the first 40 minutes on Saturday, up hill and into a gale force wind was very encouraging.

“We will again look to improve this week before heading to Sheffield.”

After conceding an early try, Newport, who were playing against the elements, hit back to earn a half-time advantage that set them on their way to victory.

Advertising

Sam Evans, Dave Manning and Monty Maule, with a brace, all scored tries as Newport went into the break 24-14 up.

The hosts then took charge of proceedings in the second period with some impressive rugby.

Reece Morgan quickly added to the try count before Sandbach replied. But from then on it was was pretty much one-way traffic as Sam Evans (two), Jake Leonard and Sam Brown added further tries to cap a fine performance.