Unison victory eases pressure at the bottom

The result gave Unison A some breathing space at the wrong end of the league.

The match was a close affair with a lot of games going the distance, Phil Langford the star man for Unison.

The Division One derby between Shrewsbury E and F went the way of the former.

Both Dean Poutney and Gary Brown won all their three singles to help the E team to an 8-2 success.

Rushbury B suffered a blow to their survival hopes as they lost 8-2 at home to SCC G. Ralph Humphries and Ernie Guillespie carried their bats to help gain a crucial result for the visitors.

Rushbury C enjoyed a solid 7-3 home win against Myddle C in their Division Two encounter. The evergreen Tony Madeley won all his singles for Rushbury.

Stapleton B had a good 7-3 home win against Rushbury D. The dynamic duo of Gary Saxton and Mark Hackney did the damage for Stapleton with both winning all their singles.

Bagley B and Stapleton B fought out a draw in a very tight match. It all went down to the doubles with Stapleton taking it over four sets.

SCC H had a tight 6-4 home win against Bagley A.

Ian Pennington won all three singles as Rushbury A beat Myddle A 7-3.

SCC D upset their C team 7-3 in a Premier Division derby, while leaders SSC B came away from Myddle A 10-0 winners.

Upton Magna and Prees A battled out n entertaining 5-5 draw.

The star man was Nev Lacey for Prees, who carried his bat.